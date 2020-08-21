WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (8/21)

It looks like WWE 205 Live will not be taking place under the new WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. WWE just announced two matches for tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network – Drake Maverick vs. Tehuti Miles and Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese.

WWE is billing tonight’s 205 Live as a “must see edition” of the show. It’s worth noting that WWE’s official announcement on this episode does not mention The ThunderDome. There’s no word yet on if this episode was previously filmed at the WWE Performance Center, or if it’s airing from the Amway Center. WWE’s recent announcements and features on The ThunderDome have only mentioned RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events.

Here is WWE’s announcement for tonight’s episode-