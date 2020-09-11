WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (9/11)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Just one match has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network – Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado Del Fantasma. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will be at ringside with his teammates.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight’s 205 Live episode.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR