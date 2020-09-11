WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (9/11)

Just one match has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network – Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado Del Fantasma. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will be at ringside with his teammates.
