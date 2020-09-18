WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (9/18)

WWE has announced a Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch match for 205 Live tonight.

It was also announced that Ariya Daivari will welcome three new Cruiserweights to 205 Live and wrestle them in singles matches. If any wrestler beats him he will give them $10,000 of his own money.

Here is the full announcement for tonight-

The WWE Universe can tune in for a highly anticipated rematch between Danny Burch and Tony Nese, as well as Ariya Daivari welcoming Cruiserweights to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight on 205 Live.

Burch is looking to return to singles action in winning fashion after dealing with the likes of Legado del Fantasma and Ever-Rise alongside Oney Lorcan in recent weeks. The bruising Brit put down Nese in a one-on-one bout last month. The Premier Athlete paid the price when he chose not to capitalize on Burch’s vulnerability when he checked on Lorcan following an attack by Daivari.

Will Nese make amends for last month’s loss, or will Burch prove he simply has The Premier Athlete’s number?

Elsewhere, Daivari has promised to welcome Cruiserweights to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight after declaring on social media that he was in a generous mood. Daivari will give opportunities to three deserving Cruiserweight competitors, facing each man one-on-one. And not only that, but Daivari has promised to give $10,000 of his own money to any opponent who can beat him.

Given Daivari’s track record of deceit, can we take him at his word, or might other intentions be fueling this endeavor?

Catch all of this tonight on another exciting edition of 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 10/9 C!