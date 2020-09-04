WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight (9/4)

Three matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. WWE just announced that Tehuti Miles vs. Ariya Daivari will take place tonight, and there will be a rematch from last week with Ever-Rise looking to get a win back from Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. It was also announced that Mansoor will be in singles action tonight, but WWE did not name his opponent.

Must-see edition of 205 Live to feature trio of exciting matches

205 Live will play host to three thrilling bouts tonight, as Tehuti Miles collides with Ariya Daivari, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch throw down with Ever-Rise in a rematch from last week, and Mansoor is in action in singles competition.

Miles appeared to be closing in on a statement victory last week, but The Brian Kendrick had other plans, as Miles’ showboating allowed the crafty veteran to roll him up for the quick 1-2-3.

After the bout, a frustrated Miles begrudgingly accepted a handshake from The Man With a Plan, who told him, “Drop the ego, and you’ll be a star.” Miles will have a chance to get back in the win column tonight against Ariya Daivari, who was furious after Miles made demands following last week’s edition of the purple brand, as the 205 Live original believes he’s the one who calls the shots.

Will the Performance Center standout heed Kendrick’s veteran advice? Or will the dastardly Daivari have another trick up his sleeve for Miles?

Chase Parker & Matt Martel got within a millisecond of a victory last week, but the official halted his three-count just in the nick of time when he noticed that Martel was illegally holding Lorcan’s leg to the canvas while Parker was attempting to pin him.

Moments later, as Ever-Rise argued with the official, Burch trapped Parker in a submission hold to score the tap-out victory for The Brit-Am Brawlers. Parker and Martel will look to pull out all the stops to gain a critical win tonight, while Lorcan & Burch are more than happy to once again slug it out with their newfound rivals.

Plus, Mansoor is back in action! Mansoor has been on an incredible roll since returning to the purple brand several weeks ago. Will his streak continue tonight?

Don’t miss what is certain to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!