WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight: No Matches Airing

There will be no new matches on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. WWE just announced that tonight’s “very special episode” of 205 Live at 10pm ET on the WWE Network will feature an in-depth preview for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” title match between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

It was reported on Twitter by John Pollock that no new 205 Live matches are being taped tonight at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. This means that last Friday’s 205 Live episode was the final cruiserweight show for WWE ThunderDome. It’s been reported that NXT and 205 Live are moving back to the WWE Performance Center, and that they will be filmed together each Wednesday as NXT goes live weekly. The first 205 Live show from the WWE Performance Center is planned for next Friday.

WWE noted that 205 Live announcer Vic Joseph will host tonight’s preview for Swerve vs. Escobar.