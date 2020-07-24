WWE 205 Live Preview For Tonight: Six Man Match, Drake Maverick

WWE has announced that Drake Maverick will make his return to WWE 205 Live on tonight’s show. Maverick previously served as the General Manager of 205 Live, but now he’s returning to the brand as an active competitor and a member of the WWE NXT roster. There’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling tonight.

WWE has also announced a six-man match for tonight’s 205 Live show. Tehuti Miles and Ever-Rise will team up to face Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Mansoor.

WWE 205 Live will air tonight at 10pm ET on the WWE Network, right after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.