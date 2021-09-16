WWE 205 Live Preview: Malik Blade To Debut

New WWE NXT Superstar Malik Blade will make his official in-ring debut during tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode, taped earlier this week at the Performance Center in Orlando. Blade will go up against Boa in singles action.

Blade, real name Joshua Dawkins, was trained by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and is the nephew of NBA Legend Darryl Dawkins. The 23 year old, who stands 6-foot-1, signed with WWE as a part of the August Performance Center Class, which also features Bobby Steveson, Brooks Jensen (Ben Buchanan), Brady Booker, Jessica Woynilko and Joseph Fatu, brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE has also announced Valentina Feroz vs. Amari Miller and Andre Chase vs. Trey Baxter for this week’s 205 Live. This is a rare 205 Live episode as it features three matches. This is also the first 205 Live episode from the revamped WWE Performance Center arena.