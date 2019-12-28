WWE 205 Live Results – December 27, 2019

We are in Brooklyn, New York and your hosts are Tom Phillips and Aiden English.

We go to Shorty G versus Jack Gallagher from July 16th. Here is the coverage from the report.

Match Number Three: Jack Gallagher versus Chad Gable

They shake hands before locking up. Gable with a drop toe hold and side head lock into a front face lock. Gallagher with a wrist lock. Gable with a reversal and snap mare into a reverse chin lock. Gallagher with a handstand to escape the head lock. Gable with a wrist lock and Gallagher with a reversal. Gable with a reversal and side head lock take down. Gallagher with a head scissors and Gable escapes. Gallagher with a side head lock and Gable wit ha head scissors. Gallagher escapes and gives Gable an arm drag.

Gable with a waist lock take down into a side head lock. Gallagher with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Gallagher catches Gable on a leap frog attempt and Gallagher with a hot shot and rollup for a near fall. Gallagher with an arm bar. Gable with a flying arm drag and wrist lock take down into a La Magistral for a near fall. Gable with an arm drag into an arm bar. Gallagher with a short arm scissors but Gable rolls through to get a near fall. Gallagher holds on to the short arm scissors and Gable tries for a rollup again. Gable picks up Gallagher and hits a one arm back drop suplex. Gallagher and Gable exchange European uppercuts and Gable gets a near fall.

Gable works on the ankle but Gallagher with a boot to the head to escape. Gable with an Irish whip that sends Gallagher sternum first into the turnbuckles. Gable gets a near fall. Gable with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Gable with a spinning toe hold drop and then he hyper-extends the leg. Gable with a dragon screw leg whip. Gable with a spinning toe hold and Gable gets a near fall. Gallagher with kicks to escape and Gable with a spinning knee drop to the leg. Gable goes for a single leg crab but Gallagher kicks Gable away.

Gable with European uppercuts. Gallagher with a back slide for a near fall followed by a drop kick. Gallagher and Gable exchange forearms. Gallagher with a punch and delayed suplex. Gallagher gets a near fall. Gable tries for Chaos Theory but Gallagher blocks it. Gallagher with a double wrist lock on Gable. Gable rolls Gallagher up for a near fall. Gable runs into an elbow and Gallagher with a missile drop kick. Gable goes over the top rope when Gallagher moves. Gallagher sends Gable into the ringside barrier.

Gallagher with a suicide dive but Gable is able to pick up Gallagher and hits a German suplex on the floor. Gable sends Gallagher back into the ring and Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall. Gable with a full nelson but Gallagher escapes. Gable with a power bomb for a near fall and then Gable with an ankle lock. Gable grapevines the leg but Gallagher escapes and connects with hammer fists. Gable with a double thrust to the throat followed by a rolling kick. Gallagher with a running head butt for a near fall.

Gallagher and Gable exchange forearms and punches but Gallagher with the advantage as he goes for the Bart Simpson windmill punches. Gable with a dominator for a near fall. Gable goes up top and goes for a moonsault but he hits Gallagher’s boots. Gallagher with a running drop kick into the corner and Gable gets his foot on the ropes to break up the count. Gallagher puts Gable on the turnbuckles and connects with forearms to the back. Gable with elbows and punches but Gallagher stays on the turnbuckles. Gallagher is knocked off the turnbuckles with an elbow but Gallagher with a forearm.

Gallagher sets for a belly-to-back superplex but Gable with a counter into a lateral press. Gable with Chaos Theory for the three count.

Winner: Chad Gable

We are back and we go to a match between MIke Kanellis and Drake Maverick from July 30th.

Match Number Three: Mike Kanellis versus Drake Maverick in an Unsanctioned Match

Kanellis attacks Drake from behind and punches and kicks him. Mike sends Drake into the Titantron. Mike with punches. Mike sends Drake into one of the lights along the aisle. Mike kicks Drake and then rips up a sign. Mike sends Drake into the LED board against the apron. Mike gets into the ring.

Mike wants to be decalred the winner by forfeit but Drake wants to fight and makes his way into the ring.

The match officially starts and Kanellis chokes Drake in the corner. Mike says he is sick of Drake’s rules and he sends Drake to the floor. We see Maria in the back looking at a monitor while Mike rakes Drake’s eyes. Mike sends Drake into the ringside barrier. Mike sends Drake into the ringside barrier again. Drake is sent back first into the ringside barrier. Kanellis with a thrust kick to Drake. Mike sends Drake face first into the announce table a few times. Mike puts Drake in one of the announcer’s chairs and hits a super kick. Kanellis sends Drake back into the ring.

Mike sends Drake into the turnbuckles. Mike sends Drake into the turnbuckles again. Mike with a punch and Drake goes down. Mike rips Drake’s shirt off and Mike picks up Drake and hits a clothesline. Kanellis takes Drake’s belt and Kanellis whips Drake with it as Maria watches from the back. Lorcan with a sleeper and Drake starts to go out but he gets a second wind. Drake falls back to the mat. Drake sends Kanellis into the turnbuckles to get out of the sleeper. Kanellis misses a charge and goes into the ring post. Drake moves when Kanellis charges at him and Kanellis goes to the floor. Drake goes for a suicide dive and Kanellis catches Drake and swings him into the ringside barrier.

Mike sends Drake back into the ring and Mike stuffs one of the Wanted signs into Drake’s mouth. Drake looks at the notice and he remembers why he is doing this. Drake starts to Spud Up. Drake with punches to Kanellis and Drake with a drop kick. Drake kicks Kanellis and hits a drop kick into the corner. Drake gets his belt and he whips Kanellis with it. Drake with a suicide dive that sends Kanellis onto the announce table. Drake with a DDT onto the announce table. Drake goes onto the ringside barrier and then misses a running elbow drop when Kanellis moves off the announce table.

Kanellis sends Drake back into the ring. Kanellis sets for a swinging reverse neck breaker but he drops Drake. Mike puts Drake on the turnbuckles. Kanellis with a Super Splash Mountain but Drake counters into a rana. Drake with an Acid Drop for the three count.

Winner: Drake Maverick

We are back and we take a look at Lio Rush versus Raul Mendoza from November 1st.

Match Number Three: Raul Mendoza versus Lio Rush in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Rush with an arm drag. Rush with a waist lock and Mendoza with a drop toe hold but Rush avoids a baseball slide. Mendoza with a rollup for a near fall. They try for a test of strength and Rush blocks a kick. Rush trips Mendoza and pulls him to the floor. Rush with a head scissors off the apron and then he hits a suicide dive.

Rush sends Mendoza back into the ring and Lio gets a near fall. Rush kicks Mendoza in the back and then he punches Mendoza and kicks him. Rush with an Iris hwhip and a running head butt to the midsection. Rush with a suplex for a near fall. Rush goes to the turnbuckles and Mendoza is able to stop Rush. Rush with punches. Mendoza with a round kick and then he hits a swinging suplex for a near fall.

Mendoza with a chop. Rush with a chop but Mendoza with a kick and chop. Mendoza with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Mendoza with a snap mare and drop kick for a near fall. Mendoza with a kick to the back. Rush with a kick to the leg but Mendoza kicks Rush. Mendoza with a reverse chin lock. Rush gets back to his feet and he punches Mendoza. Rush with a forearm and Mendoza with an Irish whip and he runs into a boot. Mendoza with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Mendoza with a cobra clutch.

Rush with punches and Rush with an arm drag and jaw breaker. Mendoza with an Irish whip and Rush floats over. Mendoza with a kick for a near fall. Mendoza kicks Rush and follows with a double sledge to the back. Mendoza with a suplex. Mendoza goes up top and Rush goes to the apron. Mendoza goes to the apron as well. Rush with a forearm and Mendoza with a forearm as well. They go back and forth. Mendoza with a super kick . Mendoza goes for a suplex on the apron but Rush with a handspring kick to knock Mendoza off the apron. Rush with an Asai Moonasult and both men are down on the floor.

Rush with a forearm and Mendoza with his own forearm. They are back in the ring and Rush with a running forearm. Rush with more forearms and Rush with a handspring back elbow. Rush with strikes and a forearm followed by a thrust kick to the leg and a round kick for a near fall. Rush has a kick blocked and Mendoza flips Rush over and hits a running kick followed by a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Rush with a uranage suplex for a near fall.

Rush rolls through into a single leg crab. Mendoza tries to get to the ropes and then he kicks Rush away. Rush blocks a kick and Rush with a kick of his own. Rush goes for an Unprettier but Rush with a slingshot cutter and kick. Rush goes up top and he goes for The Final Hour and hits it for the three count.

Winner: Lio Rush

We are back with a look at Angel Garza versus Lio Rush from December 11th.

Match Number One: Angel Garza versus Lio Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Rush attacks Garza before the bell rings and the referee has to keep Rush away from Garza.

The bell rings and both men with punches and Garza with a rollup and more punches. Rush with a rollup for a near fall. Garza with a shoulder tackle through the ropes to the floor. Rush with a shoulder into the apron and then he sends Garza into the ring steps. Rush goes to the apron and Garza grabs the ankles and then drops Rush face first onto the apron. Garza sends Rush into the ring and Garza gets a near fall. Garza goes for the pants but Rush stops the unveiling. Rush goes around Garza but Garza knows his pattern. Rush misses the slingshot cutter when Garza moves and Garza with a kick for a near fall. Garza puts Rush in the turnbuckles and Garza slaps Rush and hits a super kick.

Garza gets a near fall. Rush with a shoulder but Garza with forearms. They exchange forearms and Garza with a slap. Rush with forearms and knees. Garza sends Rush over his head and Rush lands throat first on the ropes. Rush goes to the floor to recover. Garza with a drop kick through the ropes. Garza with a running drop kick on the floor. Garza returns Rush to the ring and gets a near fall. Garza with a waist lock and Rush with elbows. Garza with a clothesline. Garza gets a near fall. Garza with a seated abdominal stretch. Garza with chops to Rush after releasing the hold.

Garza kicks Rush and then he applies a modified bow and arrow. Rush with a jaw breaker followed by punches. Garza gets a near fall. Garza with a full nelson. Rush with a satellite head scissors to Garza followed by kicks to Garza. Garza blocks a springboard head scissors and Rush is able to send Garza over the top rope with a rana. Rush with a double jump moonsault onto Garza. Rush with a spinning heel kick and Rush gets a near fall. Rush with punches to Garza and Rush goes for the slingshot cutter but Garza moves and hits his own slingshot cutter for a near fall.

Garza sets for the slingshot reverse suplex but Rush was able to adjust his weight to counter with a lateral press and a near fall. Rush goes up top but Garza stops Rush by grabbing his boot. Garza with an enzuigiri. Garza sets for a move from the turnbuckles but Rush pushes Garza to the mat and Garza lands on his feet. Garza with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Rush and Garza exchange punches. Rush with a slap and then Garza with a slap. They go back and forth. Garza with head butts and Rush with a spinning heel kick. Garza with a super kick and then both men fall to the mat.

Garza with a kick to the midsection and he sets for the Wing Clipper but Rush blocks it and Rush with a Wing Clipper of his own. Rush gets a near fall. Rush with forearms as Garza grabs the leg. Rush misses a round kick and Garza gets Rush on his shoulders but Rush with a slingshot cutter for a near fall. Rush goes up top and hits the frog splash. Garza tries to go to the floor and Rush tries to keep him in the ring but Rush only removes Garza’s pants. Rush goes up top and sets for a frog splash onto the floor but Garza gets his knees up.

Rush is sent into the ring and Garza with Wing Clipper for a near fall. Garza with a butterfly guillotine and Rush passes out.

Winner: Angel Garza (new Champion)

We go to credits.

