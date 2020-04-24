WWE 205 Live To Feature Ariya Daivari Tonight

WWE has announced another special edition of WWE 205 Live to air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight. The episode is titled “The Matches That Made Me: Ariya Daivari” and will feature The Persian Lion looking at the match that inspired him to become a WWE Superstar, and the most memorable match of his career. Daivari will be on the show. WWE aired a similar episode on The Brian Kendrick last Friday. They are airing these special 205 Live episodes due to changes related to the coronavirus. Below is WWE’s announcement on tonight’s episode:

