WWE 205 Live Updates: Brian Kendrick Returns, Corey Graves On Commentary, & More

This week’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network saw The Brian Kendrick return to action. Kendrick defeated Tahuti Miles in the opening match, which came after Miles demanded competition for this week. After the win, Kendrick offered his hand to Miles for a shake and told him that he has potential.

This was Kendrick’s first match since working a 10-man Elimination Match on the March 13 205 Live episode. Below is video from the Miles vs. Kendrick match:

Enhancement talent Liam Gray also returned to 205 Live on this week’s show. He lost to Tony Nese in a quick singles match. Gray has been used as an enhancement talent for the past several months, and lost to Bobby Lashley on this week’s RAW in a RAW Underground match. Below is footage from this week’s Nese vs. Gray match:

This week’s 205 Live commentary was done by Vic Joseph and Corey Graves. Last week’s show, the first inside the WWE ThunderDome, was called by Joseph and Drew Gulak, as were the past several weeks before that. Gulak was squashed by Braun Strowman on this week’s SmackDown, which may be why he was replaced by Graves on 205 Live.

Finally, this week’s 205 Live main event saw Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeat Chad Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise. Below is video from that match, along with backstage video of Ever-Rise complaining about how the conspiracies against them continue, and promising to make things change on 205 Live if they won’t change on their own: