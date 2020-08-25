WWE 247 Championship Changes Hands On RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Tozawa capture the title from Shelton Benjamin in a Fatal 4 Way that also featured Cedric Alexander and R-Truth. The finish saw Tozawa pin Truth while his ninjas kept Benjamin at ringside.
Tozawa is now a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Benjamin just won the title on last Monday’s RAW.
The first #WhatsUp in the #WWEThunderDome. You love to see it.@RonKillings is set to battle against @TozawaAkira @CedricAlexander AND @Sheltyb803 in a #Fatal4Way Match for the #247Championship! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qwlkOjJdO6
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
NINJA. POWER.#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/yiFrQKho0w
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 25, 2020
HE DID IT.@TozawaAkira is once again your #247Champion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CF7424HOYv
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
The relentless pursuit of the 24/7 Title continues in a wild #Fatal4Way Match. #WWERaw @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @RonKillings @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/CA28R1q3XD
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020