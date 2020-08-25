WWE 247 Championship Changes Hands On RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Tozawa capture the title from Shelton Benjamin in a Fatal 4 Way that also featured Cedric Alexander and R-Truth. The finish saw Tozawa pin Truth while his ninjas kept Benjamin at ringside.

Tozawa is now a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Benjamin just won the title on last Monday’s RAW.