WWE 2K Battlegrounds Game Modes Revealed

BRAWL YOUR OWN WAY – WWE 2K BATTLEGROUNDS GAME MODES

WWE® 2K Battlegrounds, hitting shelves on September 18th and now available for pre-order in digital formats and at participating retailers, is bringing you a ton of brutal game modes so you can BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS!

Wage war in a wide variety of your favorite match types with fun, new twists, including:

CAMPAIGN MODE

Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the 7 newly created Superstars like Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars as you achieve campaign goals and unlock various Superstars, power-ups, and items!

EXHIBITION MODE

Brawl with your friends or family with up to 4-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types including:

One-on-One

Tag Team

Triple Threat

Fatal Four Way

Steel Cage Match

Royal Rumble

KING OF THE BATTLEGROUND MODE

Brawl to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to fling one-another out of the arena! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another player waiting outside the ring enters the fray!

ONLINE TOURNAMENT MODE

Brawl online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions! Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off!

BATTLEGROUND CHALLENGE MODE

Brawl from the bottom all the way to the top! Create your own WWE Superstar and overcome all the odds stacked against you.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available now for pre-order in Standard Edition (MSRP $39.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition (MSRP $49.99). Players who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive WWE Hall of Famer Edge®* at launch. The Digital Deluxe edition includes Edge, as well as all versions of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey® unlocked at the beginning of play, plus 1100 bonus Golden Bucks, in-game currency that can be used to unlock Superstars, as well as cosmetic items**.

Developed by Saber Interactive, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and is currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 18, 2020 for the PlayStation®4 system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™ system and Stadia.

