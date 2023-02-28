WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Pre-Order Bonus Trailer (Video)

The latest WWE 2K23 pre-order bonus trailer has arrived.

This week, 2K Sports and WWE released the official WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Pre-Order Bonus Trailer along with an announcement.

The announcement reads as follows:

Global Music Phenom Bad Bunny Joins WWE 2K23

Today, 2K released an in-depth look at global music phenom Bad Bunny in WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise.

After impressing crowds during his breakout appearances at the 2021 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny is now taking his wrestling skills to the virtual ring as a playable character.

Check out all the action in the exciting trailer showcasing Bad Bunny’s in-game character and gameplay, below: