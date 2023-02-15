WWE 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed; Includes Malone, Metallica, and More

The WWE 2K23 soundtrack is now available on Apple Music thanks to 2K Games.
On March 17, the game is scheduled to be made available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, Windows PC, and Cross-Gen, Deluxe, and Icon Editions are all available.
As PWMania.com previously reported, the cover star is John Cena. You can check out the complete roster by clicking here.
The official soundtrack is below:
Sad But True: Metallica
Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52: Bizarrap, Quevedo
Vegas: Doja Cat
SUVs: Luciano
Can’t Stop: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Ramen & OJ: Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby
JACK: HARDY
No More Tears: Bullet for My Valentine
Dame Lu: Dei V, Omar Courtz
Shipwreck: Letdown.
Grounds: IDLES
Take What You Want: Post Malone (Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)