WWE 2K23 Soundtrack Revealed; Includes Malone, Metallica, and More

The WWE 2K23 soundtrack is now available on Apple Music thanks to 2K Games.

On March 17, the game is scheduled to be made available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, Windows PC, and Cross-Gen, Deluxe, and Icon Editions are all available.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the cover star is John Cena. You can check out the complete roster by clicking here.

The official soundtrack is below:

Sad But True: Metallica

Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52: Bizarrap, Quevedo

Vegas: Doja Cat

SUVs: Luciano

Can’t Stop: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ramen & OJ: Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby

JACK: HARDY

No More Tears: Bullet for My Valentine

Dame Lu: Dei V, Omar Courtz

Shipwreck: Letdown.

Grounds: IDLES

Take What You Want: Post Malone (Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)