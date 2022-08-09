WWE 2K23 Video Game Confirmed, News on WWE 2K22 Success

The WWE 2K23 video game has been confirmed.

The first official confirmation that the WWE 2K23 video game will be released in 2023 was included in Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly earnings report, which was issued this week.

There is no news on when WWE 2K23 will be released, although the Take-Two filing lists the release date as “Fiscal 2023.” The platforms for the game’s release are similarly marked “TBA.”

According to Take-financial Two’s report, the recent WWE 2K22 video game was one of the biggest contributors to the company’s higher GAAP net sales. Additionally, WWE 2K22 contributed significantly to Take-rise Two’s in Net Bookings, which are defined as, “the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.”

On March 11 of this year, WWE 2K22 became available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The digital launch sales were 390% greater than the previous WWE 2K20 video game, while overall sales were twice as high.