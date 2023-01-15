WWE 2K23 Will Be Announced the Same Day as the Royal Rumble

This month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place on the same day that WWE fans and gamers will get a sneak peek at the upcoming WWE 2K23 game.

After the popular WWE 2K22 game, which was released last year, WWE 2K23 will be the most recent title in the 2K franchise, which started with WWE 2K14 in late 2013.

According to Mike Straw of Insider Gaming, the game will be revealed on January 28, 2023, the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble.

“Select” bouts from this year’s showcase mode will be available for “hands-on gameplay” at the reveal event.

A new game mode will also be revealed at the January 28th event, with more information to follow on February 1st.

WWE and the game’s creators have yet to announce a release date for WWE 2K23.