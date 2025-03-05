WWE 2K25 DLC Includes Abyss, Jordynne Grace, And Attitude Era Legends

2K Games has officially unveiled the DLC roadmap for WWE 2K25, featuring five character packs set to release throughout 2025. These packs include a mix of current superstars, wrestling legends, and special celebrity guests.
New Wave Pack – May 2025
Alex Shelly
Chris Sabin
Giulia
Stephanie Vaquer
Special celebrity guest to be announced
Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025
Abyss
Great Khali
Three NBA stars to be announced
Fearless Pack – July 2025
New Jack
Jordynne Grace
Penta
Bull Nakano
Special celebrity guest to be announced
Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025
D’Lo Brown
Billy Gunn
Road Dogg
Victoria
Mark Henry
Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025
Jesse Ventura
Mr. Wonderful
Tito Santana
Junk Yard Dog
Sid Justice
WWE 2K25 releases on March 14th.