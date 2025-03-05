WWE 2K25 DLC Includes Abyss, Jordynne Grace, And Attitude Era Legends

2K Games has officially unveiled the DLC roadmap for WWE 2K25, featuring five character packs set to release throughout 2025. These packs include a mix of current superstars, wrestling legends, and special celebrity guests.

New Wave Pack – May 2025

Alex Shelly

Chris Sabin

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025

Abyss

Great Khali

Three NBA stars to be announced

Fearless Pack – July 2025

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025

D’Lo Brown

Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

Victoria

Mark Henry

Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025

Jesse Ventura

Mr. Wonderful

Tito Santana

Junk Yard Dog

Sid Justice

WWE 2K25 releases on March 14th.