WWE Abandons Trademark For “Rated R Superstar,” Total Bellas Ratings

– WWE has abandoned their trademark application for “Rated R Superstar”. The company tried to register it last month.

– The ratings for Thursday’s edition of Total Bellas are in. The show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, with 533,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 25% and 10% from the previous week’s 0.20 demo rating, with 485,000 viewers.

The demo rating marks a tie for the best of the season. The total audience was the best since April 30th saw a season high of 600,000 and is the third best of the season.

The show ranked #8 among cable originals for the night.