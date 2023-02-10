WWE Acknowledges GUNTHER’s Latest Title Reign Milestone, GUNTHER Reacts

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has reached yet another significant career milestone.

WWE announced today that The Ring General now has the longest Intercontinental Title reign of the twenty-first century, with 245 recognized days and counting.

GUNTHER replied to WWE’s tweet with “Step up!”

WWE’s video highlighted the five longest Intercontinental Title reigns of the twenty-first century: Shinsuke Nakamura’s 201-day reign, Randy Orton’s 209-day reign, Cody Rhodes’ 233-day reign, Shelton Benjamin’s 244-day reign, and GUNTHER’s 245-day reign.

GUNTHER currently holds the sixth-longest WWE Intercontinental Title reign of all time. WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig has 280 recognized days, Greg Valentine has 285 recognized days, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage has 414 recognized days, and WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has 454 recognized days.

GUNTHER won the WWE Intercontinental Title by defeating Ricochet in singles action on the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown. Since then, the Imperium leader has retained seven times on television, twice over Ricochet, twice over Shinsuke Nakamura, twice over Sheamus, twice over Rey Mysterio, and once over Braun Strowman.

On Friday’s SmackDown, a new #1 contender to GUNTHER’s title will be named as Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar compete in a Fatal 4 Way for a future title shot. GUNTHER is expected to defend his championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 39.

GUNTHER recently reacted to his new WWE Royal Rumble record and teased matches with top stars, as noted at this link.

The following are the tweets: