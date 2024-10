WWE Acknowledges Passing Of Celebrity Wing Hall Of Fame Inductee Pete Rose

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee Pete Rose has passed away at the age of 83.

WWE acknowledged the passing with a statement on their official website on Monday evening.

They shared the following:

WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose has passed away.An all-time great and baseball’s “Hit King,” Rose won three World Series championships, was a 17-time All-Star, and the 1973 National League MVP during his 23-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.In the WWE Universe, Rose is best known for his appearances on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. At the 14th edition in 1998, Rose appeared as the guest ring announcer for the match between Undertaker and Kane.After Rose ran down the Boston crowd and their beloved Red Sox, Kane piledrived the baseball legend.Rose attempted to get payback on The Big Red Machine several times over the years but failed in memorable fashion each time.In recognition of his unforgettable WrestleMania moments, Rose was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.WWE extends its condolences to Rose’s family, friends and fans.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Pete Rose.