WWE Actively Pitching Ideas For Becky Lynch’s Return

Becky Lynch continues to keep fans waiting for her return to WWE after taking a hiatus in May 2024 to pursue Hollywood projects. While she remains under contract, her return is expected sometime in 2025.

During a recent WFAN interview, Seth Rollins was asked about Lynch’s WWE future. He confirmed that she is gearing up for a return to pro wrestling and assured fans that she will return in time, though he did not provide a specific timeframe.

Lynch was spotted visiting Mexico on Friday, and according to Fightful Select, “We’ve heard that ideas continue to be pitched for her potential return.”