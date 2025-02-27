WWE Adds Another Show To WrestleMania 41 Week In Las Vegas

WWE is expanding WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas by adding an NXT television episode on Tuesday, April 22nd.

This event will follow NXT Stand & Deliver, which is set for April 19th at T-Mobile Arena. As previously reported by PWInsider.com, WWE had internally discussed the idea, with speculation that the event could take place at the UFC Apex, where NXT has held past shows.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that WWE is moving forward with the additional NXT show during WrestleMania week. He noted that the episode will take place in a smaller arena with approximately 4,000 seats.

“It will be from Vegas, in a 4,000-ish-seat arena, but a smaller arena,” Meltzer said. “They don’t want to go to T-Mobile for a TV taping, but they are doing Stand & Deliver at T-Mobile. So, you know, Stand & Deliver will draw a crowd. I mean, last year, I think they announced some crazy number for Stand & Deliver, but there were still legitimately around 9,000 people there.”