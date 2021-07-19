WWE Adds AWA Content To Peacock

Classic content from the AWA (American Wrestling Association, AKA ESPN Championship Wrestling) has been announced for Peacock/the WWE Network. The series has aired on the WWE Network in recent years but this is the first time that the AWA has aired on Peacock.

WWE announced the following AWA episodes for Peacock today-

SEASON TWO

* March 4, 1986 – S2 E9 | 44m | TVPG

The AWA debut of Shawn Michaels in a one-on-one clash with Buddhakhan; Scott Hall vs. Doug Somers.

SEASON FOUR

* January 24, 1988 – S4 E3 | 38m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers challenge The Midnight Express for the AWA World Tag Team Titles.

* February 13, 1988 – S4 E5 | 43m | TVPG

Greg Gagne faces “Adorable” Adrian Adonis for the International Television Championship.

* February 20, 1988 – S4 E6 | 46m | TVPG

AWA Champion Curt Hennig defends the title against Mr. Magnificent; The Midnight Rockers in action.

* February 27, 1988 – S4 E7 | 45m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers battle “Adorable” Adrian Adonis & “Ace” Bob Orton in the main event.

* March 5, 1988 – S4 E8 | 66m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers defend the Tag Team Titles against the Nasty Boys; Curt Hennig has a message.

* March 12, 1988 – S4 E9 | 44m | TVPG

Jerry “The King” Lawler challenges Curt Hennig for the AWA Championship.

* March 19, 1988 – S4 E10 | 65m | TVPG

The Nasty Boys are in action; Soldat Ustinov comes face-to-face with Baron von Raschke.

* March 26, 1988 – S4 E11 | 54m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers battle Bad Company in non-title action; Sgt. Slaughter is in action.