WWE Adds More Indie Events To WWE Network, Latest On Finn Balor and Mia Yim

– WWE has added EVOLVE 127, wXw Shotgun 2020 (Episode 1), ICW Fight Club 96, and PROGRESS: Chapter 101 to the WWE Network:
Even more @WWNEVOLVE, @wXwGermany, @InsaneChampWres and @ThisIs_Progress just dropped on WWE Network! ⤵️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/LxOM8GfL6l
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 19, 2020
– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Finn Balor’s most thrilling moments in NXT:
– Mia Yim posted the following video, showing herself reading some fan comments on social media.
New video on people and their attempts for a date on my social media. Similar to the Mean Tweets and Creepy DMs. Let me know if you like this type of video as well. A for effort with these fearless people, I guess.