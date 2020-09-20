WWE Adds More Indie Events To WWE Network, Latest On Finn Balor and Mia Yim

– WWE has added EVOLVE 127, wXw Shotgun 2020 (Episode 1), ICW Fight Club 96, and PROGRESS: Chapter 101 to the WWE Network:

– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Finn Balor’s most thrilling moments in NXT:

– Mia Yim posted the following video, showing herself reading some fan comments on social media.

New video on people and their attempts for a date on my social media. Similar to the Mean Tweets and Creepy DMs. Let me know if you like this type of video as well. A for effort with these fearless people, I guess.