WWE Adds New Segment To Lineup For Tonight’s SmackDown (10/4/2024)

WWE has announced a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

WWE.com released the following update for the 10/4 blue brand show, which serves as the final “go-home” episode leading into Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event:

Take a special look into one of the most highly anticipated tag team matches in WWE history, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes prepares to join forces with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Tonight’s show will also feature the following:

* AJ Styles returns

* Chelsea Green vs. Michin (Dumpster Match)

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s Title Eliminator)

* The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY (WWE Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)