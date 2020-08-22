WWE Adds Stipulation To Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend

WWE announced the following:

Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have inflicted an endless amount of physical and psychological agony upon one another over the last few months, and it will all come to a head at The Biggest Event of the Summer, as “The Monster” collides with “The Fiend” in one of the most anticipated Universal Title Matches in WWE history. The match was also announced as a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as Strowman and Wyatt will have free reign over the WWE ThunderDome to try and brutally settle the rivalry.

When Strowman and Wyatt last crossed paths, the Universal Champion returned to his old stomping grounds at the Wyatt Swamp, where he endured a snake bite, being tied up in a chair, and a haunting image of Alexa Bliss.

Sporting his old Hawaiian shirt and cackling maniacally, Wyatt took advantage of his “homefield advantage” to send Wyatt head-first into the murky swamp and stood tall at the conclusion of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt trapped Alexa in the ring and applied the Mandible Claw in a horrifying scene. A week later, however, Bliss appeared to dissuade “The Fiend” from doing the same thing, gently blocking his hand and touching the side of his face before Strowman interrupted on the TitanTron. Speaking in a low but ominous tone, The Monster Among Men claimed that he has been pushed to his breaking point and vowed that he is more than a man… he is “the thing that nightmares are made of.”

After months of slugfests, mind games and putting each other through hell, “The Monster” and “The Fiend” are finally set to collide for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a nasty title fight?

Find out at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 23, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!