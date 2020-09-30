WWE After The Bell Guest Announced For This Week

– JBL has been announced for a tell-all interview with Corey Graves on WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast this Thursday. Here is the full announcement:

JBL chats up Corey Graves on this week’s WWE After the Bell

There are certain Superstars with a knack for storytelling, whose tales of wrestling history captivate the locker room and become the stuff of legend. JBL is one such Superstar, and this week on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Wrestling God, whose 280-day WWE Championship reign made him an all-time SmackDown icon, joins the podcast for a tell-all interview.

Find out about the unusual origins of The APA, what it was like to forge an epic rivalry with The Undertaker and why WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was responsible for creating one of the most infamous WWE villains in history in this captivating conversation.

