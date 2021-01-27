WWE After The Bell Podcast Returning This Week, Guests Announced For The Bump

– Actor and indie wrestler RJ City will be returning to The Bump on tomorrow’s show. Guests previously announced for tomorrow’s episode include WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, and Santino Marella. WWE’s The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

– WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves will be returning this Thursday to the WWE Podcast Network. There’s no word yet on who Graves’ guest will be. The show has been on a hiatus since the December 3 episode, which featured referee Charles Robinson.

Graves tweeted today to announce the return of the show, writing, “IT’S BACK. THURSDAY.”

Graves also does the weekly “Bare With Us” podcast with girlfriend Carmella, which is not affiliated with WWE.