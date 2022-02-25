WWE And A&E To Make Announcement Soon

As seen in the tweet below, the official WWE On A&E Twitter account posted a teaser today and said “BIG news” is coming soon.

“Watch this space, @WWE fans! [eyes emoji] BIG news is coming soon. #WWEonAE,” they wrote.

The announcement is scheduled to at least include a new season of the A&E “Biography: WWE Legends” series, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on if another show will also be announced, or which Legends will be featured on season two.

Season 1 of “Biography: WWE Legends” ran on A&E from April 18 – June 6 of last year, featuring 8 two-hour documentaries on WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart. A&E also ran WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures from April 18 – June 20 of last year. That show featured Triple H and Stephanie McMahon instructing former WWE Superstar AJ Francis to meet up with various stars to search the country for rare collectibles to be kept in the WWE warehouse. There is no word on if there will be a season 2 of Most Wanted Treasures.

