WWE and A&E Working on New Documentary About Paige (Saraya)

WWE and A&E are reportedly collaborating on a new documentary about Paige, who is now known as Saraya in AEW.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of an upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E.

WWE reportedly started working on the Paige documentary before she signed with AEW. Her AEW debut is unlikely to be covered in the special, but anything is possible under the new regime.

Producers recently conducted interviews for the Paige documentary, but no word on who was interviewed or whether WWE spoke with Saraya herself.

In addition to Paige, five more “Biography: WWE Legends” documentaries have been confirmed to be in the works for season 3. Kane, Randy Orton, Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes, and The Iron Sheik are among the WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars who will be featured in the future.

In April 2021, WWE’s spin-off of A&E’s popular “Biography” series premiered. A&E announced in March that they had ordered 35 more two-hour episodes.

WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars featured in previous episodes include Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Lex Luger, DX, Edge, and Rey Mysterio, as well as WrestleMania I.