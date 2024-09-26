WWE And AEW Expected To Go Head-To-Head In November

While AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT’s Wednesday Night War no longer occurs weekly, it does occur on occasion.

NXT and Dynamite competed from October 2019 to April 2021, before NXT was moved to Tuesday nights. While speaking with Justin Barrasso for his Undisputed Substack, Nicholas Jackson stated that he missed the head-to-head competition.

Now, he will have his wish granted twice this year. NXT and AEW will face off next on October 8th, when AEW airs Title Tuesday.

WrestleVotes reported on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio that another showdown between the two shows will take place on November 6th, as NXT seeks to avoid the night of the US Presidential election.

They stated, “I can report that on Wednesday, November 6, NXT will be live on Wednesday due to election night here in the US…..Election Night is November 5. There’ll be a lot of attention on who the next president of the United States will be. So in wise fashion, they were able to move their night off of Tuesday and will be airing on Wednesday, November 6, which will be going head-to-head with Dynamite.”

