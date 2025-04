According to Fightful Select, stars from both AEW and WWE attended Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII pay-per-view event on Thursday night.

Talents included Tyler Bate, Scarlett, Shotzi, Candice LeRae, Roxanne Perez, Tyson Kidd, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, Bayley, Cora Jade, GUNTHER, Willow Nightingale, and Lexis King.

Additionally, some higher-ups from WWE were present to observe the performances of the WWE stars on the card.