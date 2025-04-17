WWE and Cricket Wireless issued the following:

WWE® AND CRICKET WIRELESS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR RENEWAL

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Cricket Wireless, the stress less, smile more carrier, today announced a multi-year renewal of their longstanding collaboration that will see Cricket Wireless continue to serve as the Official Wireless Partner of WWE.Under the new agreement, Cricket Wireless will receive prominent exposure and integrations within key assets during WrestleMania® 41 in Las Vegas, including ring mat branding, a presenting partner designation of the WrestleMania Countdown Show, and more. Further, Cricket Wireless will receive ring mat branding within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw, as well as match sponsorships and presenting sponsor designations at future Premium Live Events.“Cricket Wireless has long been an outstanding partner and we are excited to continue our work with them as the exclusive Official Wireless Partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO. “We look forward to collaborating on new and meaningful integrations within our Premium Live Events, weekly tentpole programming and beyond in the years to come.”“We are excited to continue our relationship with WWE. Cricket Wireless represents what fans love about the WWE: power, speed and consistency,” said Shailendra Gujarati, chief marketing officer of Cricket Wireless. “For the past nine years, our collaboration with WWE has delivered value and unforgettable experiences to fans of both brands. As the exclusive Official Wireless Sponsor, Cricket Wireless is dedicated to keeping WWE fans connected to the action they love.”WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and do not require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy access to top-brand phones at affordable prices.Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and YouTube. Smile. You’re on Cricket.Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2025 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.