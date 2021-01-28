WWE And Cricket Wireless Announce Sponsorship Deal

WWE and Cricket Wireless have announced a new multi-year sponsorship deal. The new agreement will see Cricket Wireless be the co-presenting sponsor of Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Cricket Wireless will also be a proud sponsor and exclusive wireless provider of upcoming WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble events. They will also become the new presenting partner of WWE’s live Kickoff pre-shows. The Miz, Kofi Kingston, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will serve as brand ambassadors for Cricket under the new deal. The brand ambassador roles involve original custom content, community activations and marketing materials.

Cricket noted in a separate announcement today that Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view will feature a 30-second custom spot. The Rumble Kickoff pre-show will feature a promo where Cricket asks fans to submit their “getting ready for Royal Rumble” photos for a chance to be featured.

Here is the full announcement issued today-