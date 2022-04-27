WWE And DAZN To Co-Promote Women’s Boxing Match At MSG This Weekend

WWE & DAZN announced the following today-

DAZN, WWE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF KATIE TAYLOR VS. AMANDA SERRANO

A fantastic ‘tag team’ ahead of the biggest women’s fight in boxing history.

On Saturday, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano make history when they headline the first-ever women’s bout at the historic Madison Square Garden, live and exclusively worldwide on DAZN . The anticipation is building as fight night approaches.

What did DAZN do when they began brainstorming promotional ideas ahead of the most prominent women’s fight of all time? The global streaming service called WWE, the sports entertainment giant with a proven track record of building the biggest women’s superstars in the world.

Leading into Saturday night, there will be a Team Katie Taylor led by fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch. Team Amanda Serrano will be led by current Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair.

Along with Lynch on Team Taylor are Irishman Sheamus and Finn Balor, as the three combine for 37.3 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The other two members of the group are Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler. Along with Belair, Team Serrano features two Puerto Rican superstars in Damian Priest and Queen Zelina, with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss rounding out the group.

Lynch is one of WWE’s most popular superstars and held the Raw Women’s title until earlier this month when she was beaten by none other than Belair at WrestleMania 38. Belair main evented WrestleMania last year with Sasha Banks – making history as the first two black women to main event WrestleMania in 2021.

Belair won, and the pair won an ESPY for the match – a feat on par with this massive women’s boxing event at MSG.

Lynch and Belair will attend the official weigh-in on Friday. A custom Raw Women’s title will be given to the winner of the fight.