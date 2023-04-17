WWE And ESPN Reportedly Discussing Collaborating On New Projects

WWE and ESPN have had an on-again, off-again working relationship for years, and they may be working on new projects in the near future. Following the announcement of Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE. WWE and the UFC intend to merge later this year to form a new company.

ESPN licensed old WrestleMania events to fill air time during the COVID-19 pandemic. They recently sent Daniel Cormier to do interviews during the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

WWE and ESPN have resumed talks about a possible working relationship, according to PWInside Elite.

They were informed that there are currently no plans for a weekly television series. The two parties are still determining which projects they could collaborate on. They are still in preliminary discussions.

According to the report, another promotion has recently been in talks with ESPN, but this has yet to be confirmed, though it was stated that it is not AEW.

There has been speculation that WWE will try to get their programming into as many places as possible. Raw and NXT are currently broadcast on the USA Network, while SmackDown is broadcast on FOX.