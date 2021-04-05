WWE And G4 Announce New Gaming Competition Series

WWE and G4 are teaming up for a new video game competition series that will premiere on the G4 network this fall. The show, which has not been named yet, will be hosted by RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods, who was recently named as G4’s first announced on-air talent.

WWE will serve as Executive Producer of the series. The competition will feature some of the biggest content creators in gaming against each other, playing some of the most popular video game titles.

Stay tuned for more on the new WWE – G4 program. Below is the full announcement issued today by WWE, with comments from Woods: