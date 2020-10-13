WWE And Mia Yim File For New Trademarks

WWE filed to trademark two show names on October 8 – WWE Main Event and WWE LiveWire. WWE Main Event currently airs each week on Hulu. There’s no word on if WWE plans to bring back LiveWire, but it is interesting that they have filed to trademark the show name. LiveWire ran from September 1996 through August 2001 on the USA Network and TNN, and was the first WWE show to feature fan interaction as viewers were allowed to call in and participate in discussions. The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for both show names:

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for both show names:

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media"

WWE also filed to trademark “The Game” on October 8. This is the nickname for Triple H, and it looks like the filing is for merchandise use. The following use description was included:

WWE also filed to trademark "The Game" on October 8. This is the nickname for Triple H, and it looks like the filing is for merchandise use. The following use description was included for paper goods and merchandise including stickers, trading cards, books, posters, and other paper products.

On a related note, Mia Yim, who is currently working as “Reckoning” in RETRIBUTION, filed to trademark the “Mia Yim” ring name on October 8. The filing was done by Yim herself. HeelByNature notes that WWE has an active trademark for “Mia Yim” but it will be canceled later this year. The USPTO sent WWE a letter on June 11, asking the company to provide a consent letter for the name. WWE has not complied with that request as of this week. The USPTO issued the following reason to WWE for the cancellation of the filing:

“Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or comprises a name, portrait, or signature identifying a particular living individual whose written consent to register the mark is not of record.”

WWE has until December 11 to provide updated documentation, which would include Yim’s signature consenting to the filing. It remains to be seen how WWE will respond to Yim filing for her ring name on her own. Her filing shows how she has used the name as a pro wrestler since 2009. Yim included the following use description with her filing to the USPTO:

Yim included the following use description with her filing to the USPTO:

"Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20090822."