WWE and Mojo Rawley Reacts To Rob “The Gronk” Gronkowski Being Traded

As PWMania.com previously reported, the current WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski, is headed back to the NFL.
Rob “The Gronk” Gronkowski was traded with a seventh round draft pick from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth round draft pick. The trade will reunite Gronkowski with former teammate, Tom Brady.
The WWE and Mojo Rawley tweeted about the trade below.
#247Champion @RobGronkowski is on the move!!! https://t.co/xDYXdx4y6B
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats!
But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania?
I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. 🤔#ReceiptComing!!!!
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 21, 2020