WWE and Mojo Rawley Reacts To Rob “The Gronk” Gronkowski Being Traded

As PWMania.com previously reported, the current WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski, is headed back to the NFL.

Rob “The Gronk” Gronkowski was traded with a seventh round draft pick from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth round draft pick. The trade will reunite Gronkowski with former teammate, Tom Brady.

The WWE and Mojo Rawley tweeted about the trade below.