WWE And Netflix To Launch New Docu-Series Following Superstars Behind The Scenes

With WWE’s historic Netflix deal officially in place—bringing Monday Night Raw to the streaming platform in the United States and expanding WWE’s library and programming internationally—new reports suggest that WWE is developing an exclusive docu-series for Netflix, set to debut this spring.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the series will be a new-age vlog-style documentary, offering an inside look at WWE’s transition to Netflix while also following the lives of WWE Superstars, both inside and outside the ring.

“We have heard from sources that a docu-series, a kind of new-age vlog show, is coming to Netflix sometime this spring. It will focus on the move to the platform, as well as following the lives of superstars, both in and out of the ring.”

Additionally, WrestleVotes reported that footage for the show has already been filmed, including behind-the-scenes content from WWE’s January events at the Intuit Dome.

One of the featured talents expected to be showcased in the docu-series is Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

“We have heard that over the first weekend of January at the Intuit Dome, several hours of behind-the-scenes footage were compiled and documented for this show. In addition, current Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is said to be one of the featured talents the docu-series will follow.”

With Netflix becoming WWE’s new home for Raw, the upcoming docu-series could serve as a major promotional tool, offering a behind-the-scenes look at WWE’s transition, the daily lives of its biggest stars, and possibly never-before-seen moments with top talent.

While the official release date remains unknown, the project is expected to premiere sometime this spring.

Stay tuned for more updates on WWE’s latest venture into streaming with Netflix.