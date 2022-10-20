WWE and Peacock Are Holding Up a Cartoon of Steve Austin Made During the Pandemic

Peacock is reportedly working on an animated series for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, comedian Dan Soder and comedian Dan St. Germain wrote a cartoon with and about Austin, but WWE and Peacock have been “bullshi****g” on moving forward with the project, which has been on the shelf for 17 months. Peacock purchased the idea.

Soder stated that he has been pushing for the project’s release and that Austin is “way onboard” with the show because he developed the story with Soder and St. Germain rather than WWE.

The animated series was also described as “dark and strange,” which is why Austin liked it.

Soder stated that he hopes that addressing the issue publicly will result in it being passed, but he recognizes that it may have the opposite effect, and he doesn’t care at this point.

During an appearance on Barstool Radio, the comedian revealed the news and claimed that he has been asking WWE and Peacock for the last 17 months to figure out the logistics of finally releasing it publicly:

“Some bullsh*t right now and me saying publicly will kind of push it thorough, or I’ll just completely fuck the deal. But at this point, I don’t give a f**k. During the pandemic, Dan Saint Germain and I wrote a show with Stone Cold Steve Austin that was a cartoon, and we sold it to Peacock. But now WWE and Peacock are bullshittin. It’s been 17 months on the sidelines, and I keep calling these motherf**kers, being like, ‘This is gonna be f**king funny,’ and Stone Cold is like way on board. We’ve developed the show with him, not with the WWE. I used to get Stone Cold calling me. Dude, Stone Cold is in my phone, and he would call me….It’s dark and weird [the project]. That’s why Stone Cold liked it. He was like, ‘Y’all are funny as hell, man.’ He’s the f**king man. He would just be calling. ‘I was shooting sniper rifles, so what’s going on?’”

Fans were encouraged to tweet WWE and Peacock by Barstool’s KFC, putting pressure on them to move the show forward.

“I want everyone to tweet at @WWE and @peacock today and tell them to cut the shit, figure out the logistical nonsense, and release the cartoon @DanSoder made with @steveaustinBSR. The people want the Stone Cold/Soder Art! They are standing in the way of entertainment greatness,” KFC wrote.

Soder responded to KFC’s tweet by clarifying that the project is not yet complete.

“Didn’t make it yet. Just need to sign the deal to actually yet. But I love the passion,” he responded.

There is no word on why WWE and Peacock have been delaying the development of the cartoon for nearly two years, but we will keep you updated.

