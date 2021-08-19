WWE and Peacock Hype Programming For SummerSlam 2021

Peacock and WWE issued a media alert today to hype SummerSlam Week and their line-up of programming.

The week will be highlighted by SummerSlam on Saturday, which will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET. The main card will begin at 8pm ET. WWE NXT Takeover 36 will then air on Sunday from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Pre-Show will begin at 7:30pm ET, and the main show at 8pm ET.

It’s interesting to note that Peacock is billing Saturday’s big event as “SummerSlam 21” for the first time.

John Cena Returns to the Ring this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

This weekend, Peacock is exclusively streaming SummerSlam 21, along with a full content schedule, highlights include:

* Every SummerSlam pay-per-view event in history—33 in total, plus access to every PPV event in WWE Network archives

* New WWE playlists chronicling key storylines from Raw and SmackDown on the road to SummerSlam, curated collections for fan-favorite WWE Superstars, like ‘Summer of Cena,’ featuring John Cena’s return to WWE and ‘Acknowledge Him,’ showcasing Universal Champion Roman Reign’s historic WWE wins

* New episodes of weekly series RAW Talk streaming live on Monday followed by Wednesday WWE’s The Bump, featuring guests Hall of Famer Goldberg and NXT UK Championship opponents at NXT TakeOver 36, WALTER and Ilja Dragunov

* Two-part documentary special WWE 24: WrestleMania 37, offering an incredible behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 37

* NXT TakeOver 36 streaming live on Sunday, where Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will finally settle their score in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match and Karrion Kross defends the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe.

The schedule of SummerSlam Week programming on Peacock is as follows:

(Site Note: In addition to the rest of the schedule for this week, 8 episodes of WWE Superstars were added on Monday, while “The Best of SummerSlam In the 2010s” was added on Tuesday.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

* WWE NXT UK

* This Week in WWE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

* 205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

* WWE Main Event (8/5/21)

* Talking Smack

* ICW Fight Club 165

* wXw We Love Wrestling #14

* The Ultimate Show: Ultimate SummerSlam

* WWE 24: WrestleMania 37: Night One

* WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 3 p.m. ET

* SummerSlam 2021 Kickoff – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

* Friday Night SmackDown (7/23/21)

* WWE 24: WrestleMania 37 Night Two

* NXT TakeOver 36 Pre-Show – Streaming LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET

* NXT TakeOver 36 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET