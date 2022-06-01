WWE and Ric Flair and Sports Reporter Partnering for Special Documentary

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be the subject of a new documentary.

WWE, Flair, and FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi have teamed up on “an unprecedented 2 hour documentary,” which will be released at a later date.

The Nature Boy will be featured in the documentary, which will include “never-before-revealed history.”

Rinaldi started his career in 1993. He’s worked for FOX Sports, ESPN, CNN/SI, and a variety of other publications. Rinaldi has won a total of 16 Sports Emmy Awards, 7 Edward R. Murrow Awards, three Associated Press Awards, and a USA Today Feature-of-the-Year Award.

This will be Flair’s first WWE project since he was granted his release on August 3 of last year.

PWMania.com will keep you posted on the Flair documentary as more information becomes available.