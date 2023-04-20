WWE And USA Network Working On New Show Called “WWE Tall vs Small”

According to reports, WWE and the USA Network are planning to launch a new TV show soon.

WWE and the USA Network are working on a “new joint show” aimed at children, according to a new report from WrestleVotes.

“I’m hearing there is a new joint show in the works between WWE & USA Network where kids will compete with Superstars in a trivia challenge, currently titled “WWE Tall vs Small”.” WrestleVotes stated.

The show’s working title is “WWE Tall vs. Small,” and the concept is that kids will compete against WWE Superstars in a trivia challenge.

Kids make up a sizable portion of the WWE audience, so this type of program makes sense for them. WWE made a significant effort to market to kids with merchandise and kid-friendly shows starting in the 1980s. A significant factor in attracting a younger audience to these shows was Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘N Wrestling TV program, which ran from late 1986 to early 1987. With Saturday Morning Slam, WWE made an attempt at making their wrestling program kid-friendly several years ago.

The airtime for the new trivia program will probably be early, but that has not yet been confirmed.

There is no word yet on the premiere date, but we will keep you updated.