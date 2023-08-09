WWE And Vince McMahon Faced With Another Interesting Lawsuit

Dana W. Wiley recently filed a lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Wiley claims breach of contract and failure to reimburse a $5,500 “down payment hangout, what app email contract to personal fan meet World Wrestling Entertainment employee Alexia (sic) Bliss” on June 30th, according to court documents obtained by PWInsider.com.

The handwritten lawsuit claimed that the WWE Executive Chairman breached an agreement for Wiley to become a WWE employee earning $70,000 per month.

According to Wiley’s lawsuit, “Plaintiff was arrested and charge (sic) for attempted homicide, aggravate (sic) assault against New Castle, Pennsylvania Law Enforcement on 10/22/22 order the United States Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police Troop, D. major case team to possess a warrant to unlawful seized Search I, Plaintiff phone device and property in conspiracy theory plot to obstruct and destroy any evidence supporting these facts that World Wrestling Entertainment employee Alexia (sic) Bliss email text to I, Plaintiff hangout, what app email business accounts.”

Wiley is seeking $6 million in damages for breach of contract and reimbursement of all legal fees.

Wiley has attempted to sue McMahon before, when he filed a lawsuit against McMahon, members of DX, and the NWO in 1995, claiming that he had signed a fair use contract for those groups’ trademarks.

He claimed he signed the contract on the steps of a New Castle, Pennsylvania, courthouse after being sentenced “in an unrelated criminal case.” That lawsuit was eventually dismissed.