WWE And Virgin Media Announce Broadcast Agreement For Ireland

WWE and Virgin Media Television have teamed up to broadcast RAW and SmackDown highlights on free-to-air TV for the first-time-ever in Ireland. Virgin Media Two will air a one-hour version of RAW on Sundays at 10:30am, beginning on March 27. They will also air a one-hour version of SmackDown on Saturdays at 10:30am.

Here is the full announcement from WWE-

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION AND WWE® ANNOUNCE FREE-TO-AIR BROADCAST AGREEMENT IN IRELAND

DUBLIN, IRELAND and STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership with Virgin Media Television to broadcast highlights of WWE’s flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® on free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland.

Beginning March 27, Virgin Media Two will air a one-hour version of Raw on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and one-hour version of SmackDown on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. The weekly programming will be broadcast 52 weeks a year captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.

“We are excited to bring our flagship programming to free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland with Virgin Media Television,” said Andy Warkman, WWE VP, General Manager, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa. “This new partnership is a momentous step for the WWE brand and is terrific news for our passionate fanbase in Ireland.”

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing WWE to Irish free to air viewers each Saturday and Sunday on Virgin Media Two. WWE is such an iconic brand in Ireland and the fact that Irish Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Finn Bálor and Sheamus have featured so prominently in Raw and Smackdown over the last few years just adds to the excitement,” said Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport, Virgin Media.

As part of the agreement, premium WWE documentaries will also be available on VMTV, including WWE 24: Becky Lynch and WWE 24: Finn Bálor, which offer fans a closer look at the lives and careers of the Irish-born WWE Superstars.