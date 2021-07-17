WWE And WWE On FOX React To Fans Returning At SmackDown

WWE issued a tweet to thank fans for last night’s live SmackDown on FOX from the Toyota Center in Houston, which officially marked the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down last year. As noted, WWE announced a sold out crowd of 14,496 fans at last night’s show.

“Thank you, @WWEUniverse. Welcome home,” WWE tweeted.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account also thanked WWE fans, sharing a photo of a woman in the crowd with a “We Missed Yall!!” sign.

“We missed y’all too. Thank you, @WWE Universe. #SmackDown,” FOX tweeted.