WWE Announcement: Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Adjourned Again Due To CoronaVirus

WWE announced back in April that the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting would convene and immediately adjourn on Thursday, April 16.

WWE® to Adjourn Annual Meeting for Second Time Due to COVID-19 Concerns STAMFORD, Conn., May 8, 2020 – World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that for a second time it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its scheduled May 14, 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders until June 11, 2020 due to Governor Lamont’s stay-at-home/ stay-safe executive order for the State of Connecticut. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, the June meeting may again be adjourned to a later date. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, stockholders, and others who attend the Annual Meeting, the Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation as such date approaches. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on May 14. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.