WWE Announcement On Teaming With The V Foundation For Pediatric Cancer Awareness

As seen on last night’s WWE RAW episode, it was announced that WWE will once again celebrate Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month during the month of September. The Amway Center in Orlando will be decorated for the campaign to support Connor’s Cure, and there will be custom Superstar merchandise released. Below are two of the “Superstars of Tomorrow” promos released for the campaign.

WWE announced today that they, along with Dick Vitale’s The V Foundation, have each donated $900,000, for a total of $1.8 million, towards three Translational Grants to help fund research and raise awareness. Translational Grants are three-year awards for a total of $600,000, to support bench-to-bedside research. Two of these grants will fund studies related to DIPG, a fatal brain cancer, and the third will fund research for solid tumors in kids.

WWE will also host Connor’s Cure Superstar Challenge this month, which is a virtual challenge to honor the late Connor Michalek, who passed away at the age of 8 in 2014. He had cancer of the spine and the brain since age 3. Connor posthumously received the inaugural Warrior Award during the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The virtual challenge to honor Connor is detailed at v.org/superstarchallenge. There is no set distance or donation, and participants can run or walk any time during the month.

This is the 5th year that WWE and The V Foundation have partnered to raise money for pediatric cancer research through Connor’s Cure.

“We are thrilled to team with Dick Vitale to help further critical research and studies that are necessary in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “Through WWE’s partnership with the V Foundation, and in honor of Connor Michalek, we are committed to continue helping find a cure and will not stop until we do.”

Below are the new “Superstars of Tomorrow” promos released by WWE, and below is the full announcement sent to us today: