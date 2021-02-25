WWE Announcers Address Potential Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Match

During this week’s edition of After The Bell, WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph talked about possible opponents for Bobby Lashley for Wrestlemania 37:

Joseph: “I think there’s an obvious answer that’s out floating there, but I’m not going to give that obvious answer.”

Graves: “I am, I am, Brock Lesnar [mimics Paul Heyman].”

Joseph: “Well, there you have it. That’s the one guy, that’s the marquee, that’s the name, that’s something that has been teased, would you say, Graves, for years? Definitely since Bobby (Lashley) came back, even before he came back to WWE. It has so much potential, it draws, and that’s the case again of – you’re looking across two guys that you know, physically, would beat your a** if you were out in a bar and did something and they’re now going to lock horns. It’s not going to be a masterpiece, it’s not going to be thirty minutes, it’s going to be two pitbulls in the ring, it’s going to be two guys going at it, it’s going to be human demolition derby, it’s going to be great and keep you glued on your television.” (quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

Last month, Lashley said the following on Busted Open Radio about a potential match against Lesnar:

“I heard it’s not happening several times and I don’t know why. Maybe he’s not coming back, maybe he has other focuses in the company. I don’t know. I like the match-up.”